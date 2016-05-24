May 24 Viasat Inc

* Entered second amendment to credit agreement and other loan documents which amended the credit agreement, dated as of November 26, 2013,

* Amendment provides for increase in size of revolving line of credit under revolving credit agreement from $500.0 million to $800.0 million

* Amendment also provides for extension of the maturity date under the revolving credit agreement from November 2018 to May 2021