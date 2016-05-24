May 24 Franklin Covey Co

* Entered into fifth modification agreement to its existing amended and restated secured credit agreement with Jpmorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

* Says fifth modification agreement provides a term loan from lender for $15.0 Mln- Sec filing

* Franklin says fifth modification agreement increases maximum principal amount of revolving line of credit from $30.0 million to $40.0 million

* Franklin says fifth modification agreement will extend maturity date of restated credit agreement from march 31, 2018 to march 31, 2019