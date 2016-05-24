BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods 9-mth constant currency same store sales NZ$22.8 mln
* Constant currency same store sales were up 0.2% for the nine-month period to NZ$22.8 million
May 24 CA Immobilien Anlagen Ag
* Q1 rental income increase by 15.7% to eur 40.2 m
* FFO I per share at eur 0.22 (2015: eur 0.22 per share)
* Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at eur 46.5 m on key date 31 march 2016
* FFO I reported before taxes and adjusted for sales result and other non-permanent effects, totalled eur 20.9 m in quarter one
* Development of high quality core properties on core markets of CA Immo as a driver of organic growth, especially in Germany, will remain critically important
* In 2016 specific efforts will be made to advance development projects under construction in Berlin (kpmg), Frankfurt (mannheimer strasse) and Vienna (laendyard living) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* Hiroshima bank and 13 other Japanese regional banks to connect to interbank payment network that enables direct yuan wiring to Mainland China - Nikkei Source text (http://s.nikkei.com/2jwOfnt) Further company coverage: