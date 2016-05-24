BRIEF-Bombardier and Cityjet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
May 24 Under Armour Inc :
* Under Armour announces record partnership with UCLA
* Announced a new, 15-year performance footwear and apparel agreement
* Long-Term agreement between University and Brand commences July 1, 2017
* Will design,supply footwear, apparel,equipment for training,game-day uniforms for 25 of university's men's,women's varsity athletic teams Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Feb 1 The U.S. government on Wednesday fined Mastercard Inc and UniRush $13 million for a failure with prepaid cards that in 2015 left tens of thousands of people unable to pay bills and access cash.
* Bioanalytical Systems - effective Jan 31, co entered into a fifth forbearance agreement and sixth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing