May 24 Toyota:

* Toyota and Uber to explore ridesharing collaboration

* Toyota Financial Services Corporation and Mirai Creation Investment Limited Partnership are making a strategic investment in Uber

* Toyota says co and Uber entered into MOU to explore collaboration, starting with trials in ridesharing, in countries where ridesharing is expanding

* Co and Uber also will explore collaboration in a variety of other areas, such as developing in-car apps that support Uber drivers

* Toyota says co and Uber will create new leasing options in which car purchasers can lease their vehicles from Toyota Financial Services

* Co and Uber to also establish a special fleet program to sell Toyota and Lexus vehicles to Uber

* Co and Uber to also establish a special fleet program to sell Toyota and Lexus vehicles to Uber