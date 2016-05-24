BRIEF-Worldpay share placing books are covered: bookmaker
* Bookmaker says Worldpay share placing books are covered Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
May 24 (Reuters) -
* Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals Inc says it has sold $14.9 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING
* Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in the Form D with the U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $21.9 mln - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TKspXy (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Bookmaker says Worldpay share placing books are covered Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Sanders Capital LLC reports 6.65 percent passive stake in Range Resources Corp as of December 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2ksAh5o) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Bookmaker says proposed placing of 214.48 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc by Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A.