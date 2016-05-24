May 24 (Reuters) -

* Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals Inc says it has sold $14.9 mln in equity financing - SEC FILING

* Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in the Form D with the U.S. SEC that total offering amount was $21.9 mln - SEC FILING Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TKspXy (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)