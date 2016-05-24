BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions to re-price previously announced private placement
* Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. provides update to private placement
May 24 Amsurg Corp
* Sheridan - acquires Jandee Anesthesiology Partners, Pllc and Karadan Anesthesiology and Pain Management, Llp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. provides update to private placement
* Ciber inc -entered amendment with wells fargo bank na for company's asset based lending facility
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals