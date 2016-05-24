BRIEF-CoStar Group's unit acquires Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals
May 25 Dycom Industries Inc
* Amended its existing credit agreement to increase term loan facility by $200 million to $350 million in total
* Intends to use proceeds of additional term loan to pay down revolving loans
* After giving effect to amendment, total capacity under company's credit agreement is $800 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Enviva partners, lp announces sixth consecutive distribution increase
Feb 1 U.S. medical helicopter company Air Methods Corp is exploring a potential sale, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.