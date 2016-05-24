May 24 Fitch
* Fitch downgrades Credit Suisse Group to 'A'; affirms
Credit Suisse ag
* Fitch - Outlook on Credit Suisse's long-term IDR has been
revised to stable from positive
* Fitch - Downgrade reflects vulnerabilities in business
model to challenging capital markets
* Fitch - Expect execution of strategic restructuring to
remain more challenged
* Fitch - Slowdown in Asia pacific economic growth will also
add negative pressure to targeted business model
* Fitch - VR reflects view that risk controls are sound,
despite publicity around poorly communicated distressed debt
positions
