BRIEF-Capricorn Business Acquisitions to re-price previously announced private placement
* Capricorn Business Acquisitions Inc. provides update to private placement
May 24 Galapagos Nv
* Successful completion of end-of-phase 2 FDA and EMA consultations in rheumatoid arthritis (RA)
* Completion of discussions with regulatory authorities in US and Europe
* Discloses doses for Finch global phase 3 program with filgotinib in RA
* Finch program will investigate efficacy and safety of 100 mg and 200 mg filgotinib once-daily, with dosing expected to begin in Q3'16
* Finch phase 3 program will also contain a dedicated male patient testicular safety study
* Gilead expects to initiate a phase 3 study with filgotinib in Crohn's disease and a phase 2/3 study in ulcerative colitis in Q3 '16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Ciber inc -entered amendment with wells fargo bank na for company's asset based lending facility
* CoStar Group acquires leading Southern California listing site Westside Rentals