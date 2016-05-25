May 25 Therametrics Holding AG :
* It has executed an agreement for the sale of its CRO
business
* Entered into a share purchase agreement for the sale of
THERAMetrics GmbH, THERAMetrics S.p.A., THERAMetrics CRU, S.r.l.
and THERAMetrics S.r.l.- four of its clinical research
organization subsidiaries in Germany, Italy and Romania - to
Accelovance Europe Holding Limited, a UK subsidiary of
Accelovance Inc.
* As part of the transaction, Accelovance, Inc. will assume
management of Therametrics Inc.'s clinical program in the United
States
* The purchase price consists of an initial consideration in
shares of Accelovance Inc., and an earn-out component, to be
paid in cash over three years
Source text - bit.ly/25kZ3Xb
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)