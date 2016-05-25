UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Pcb Sa
* Possible capital increase and public takeover bid, subject to the closing of the acquisition of Belmedis
* Indirect majority shareholder Celesio AG examining possibility of contribution to PCB's capital of stake it will hold in Belmedis
* Celesio also explores the possibility to continue towards a squeeze-out on PCB and the delisting of the company
* Squeeze-out and delisting option are conditional upon the prior acquisition of at least 95 percent stake in PCB Source text: bit.ly/1UcGLi5 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources