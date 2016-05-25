UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Rosenbauer International AG :
* Generated revenues of 172.0 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (1-3/2015: 191.3 million euros)
* Q1 consolidated EBT for reporting period amounted to 3.6 million euros (1-3/2015: 2.9 million euros)
* Q1 EBIT was still in decline year- on-year at 3.4 million euros in Q1 of 2016 (1-3/2015: 6.0 million euros)
* In Q1, incoming orders of 211.8 million euros were generated and were thus 58 pct higher than previous year's level
* Anticipating an improvement in revenues and earnings again for 2016 financial year
* Order backlog as of March 31, 2016 amounted to 861.7 million euros, up 24 pct on previous year's figure
* Given solid incoming orders in recent months and production capacity available, management is assuming that consolidated revenues can increase further in 2016 despite a weaker Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources