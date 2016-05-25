May 25 Mediclinic International Plc :

* FY revenue 2.11 billion stg versus 1.98 billion stg

* FY underlying basic earnings per share increased by 3 pct to 36.7 pence

* Proposed final dividend per ordinary share of 5.24 pence