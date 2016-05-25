May 25 Lang Und Schwarz Wertpapierhandel Ag

* Consolidated net income 1.384 million euros ($1.54 million) in the first quarter 2016 (previous year: 1.387 million euros)

* Q1 gross profit from business activity (interest income, commission income and trading profit) decreased in Q1 to 4.794 million euros after 5.158 million euros year ago

* Plans to propose dividend of 1.43 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)