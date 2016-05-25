BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Lidds AB :
* Carries out fully underwritten rights issue of about 22.5 million Swedish crowns ($2.71 million)
* Subscription price is 5.75 crowns per share
* Rights offering proceeds will be used to finance company's Phase IIb study, which is to be launched in autumn 2016
* Seven existing shares entitle to subscribe for two new shares
* Subscription period to take place from June 14 to June 28, 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product