May 25 Wizz Air Holdings Plc

* Underlying net profit eur 224 million, up 53% y/y; . Underlying net profit margin 16%

* Expects group's net profit for year to 31 march 2017 in range of eur 245 million and eur 255 million (excluding exceptional items)

* guidance is heavily caveated by the revenue performance for the second half of FY2017, a period for which we currently have limited visibility

* Total FY revenue increased by 16% to eur 1,429 million; ancillary up 23% to eur 534 million

* FY total unit costs fell by 5% to 3.43 euro cents per ask 3 .Ancillary revenue per passenger increased by 2% to eur 27