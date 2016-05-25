May 25 Cyfrowy Polsat :

* Its unit, Polkomtel Sp. z o.o., announces a mandatory squeeze-out of the remaining Midas shares at 0.81 zloty per share

* Currently Polkomtel owns 93.2 pct of Midas shares

* The squeeze-out date is set for May 31