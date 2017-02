May 25 Nuova Banca Etruria SpA :

* FY (from Nov. 23, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015) net loss 23.0 million euros ($25.64 million)

* FY (from Nov. 23, 2015 to Dec. 31, 2015) operating income 14.4 million euros ($1 = 0.8971 euros)