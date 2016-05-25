May 25 Biofrontera AG :

* Cash on balance sheet of 8.0 million euros ($8.92 million) as of March 31, 2016

* Total revenue of 1.017 million euros in Q1 of 2016 compared to 1.030 million euros in Q1 of 2015

* Q1 net income loss before taxes of 0.448 million euros compared to loss 2.363 million euros in the previous year

* Guidance for full year remains unchanged