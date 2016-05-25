May 25 Cbl & Associates Properties Inc :
* Cbl & associates properties, inc. Addresses baseless
allegations in media coverage
* Believe these allegations to be completely baseless and
take very seriously any questions regarding our accounting
practices
* Neither company nor its executives have been contacted by
FBI, SEC or any regulatory agency regarding accounting practices
* Strongly deny and will seek to understand origin of these
allegations
