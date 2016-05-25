May 25 Avanquest SA :

* H1 revenue 71.6 million euros ($79.83 million) versus 48.3 million euros year ago

* Implements share repurchase programme, under which it could repurchase a maximum of 3.65 pct of its capital for a total of 1.37 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)