BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 25 Fastator Publ AB :
* Q1 total revenue 1.2 million Swedish crowns ($145,000) versus 1.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 pre-tax profit 5.1 million crowns versus 10.3 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3017 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago