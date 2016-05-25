BRIEF-Temasek, others plan to sell stake in Indonesian retailer - WSJ
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
May 25 Cleantech Invest Oyj :
* Says becomes a shareholder in fast-growing `food-rescuing' company ResQ Club
* Made an investment in ResQ Club by subscribing new shares in company representing 6.5 pct of shares after investment
* Entered into a share exchange agreement with two of ResQ Club's current shareholders, to increase its shareholding by about 2.2 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Temasek, others plan to sell stake in indonesian retailer - WSJ
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Board recommends stock dividend of 7 percent and cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2jFBQIP) Further company coverage: