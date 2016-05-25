May 25 Cleantech Invest Oyj :

* Says becomes a shareholder in fast-growing `food-rescuing' company ResQ Club

* Made an investment in ResQ Club by subscribing new shares in company representing 6.5 pct of shares after investment

* Entered into a share exchange agreement with two of ResQ Club's current shareholders, to increase its shareholding by about 2.2 pct Source text for Eikon:

