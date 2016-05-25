May 25 NEL ASA :

* Says Øystein Stray Spetalen and affiliated companies, Strata Marine & Offshore AS and Ferncliff Maris AS, (Shareholder) sold on May 42 million NEL shares, representing 6.17 pct of share capital and voting rights in NEL

* Shares were sold at a price of 2.75 Norwegian crowns per share

* After transaction Shareholder owns 33.2 million shares in NEL, representing 4.88 pct of the share capital