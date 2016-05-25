BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 NEL ASA :
* Says Øystein Stray Spetalen and affiliated companies, Strata Marine & Offshore AS and Ferncliff Maris AS, (Shareholder) sold on May 42 million NEL shares, representing 6.17 pct of share capital and voting rights in NEL
* Shares were sold at a price of 2.75 Norwegian crowns per share
* After transaction Shareholder owns 33.2 million shares in NEL, representing 4.88 pct of the share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product