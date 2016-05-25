May 25 Entra ASA :

* New bond issues

* Has issued a new fixed rate bond ISIN NO0010766389 with term from June 2, 2016 to June 2, 2023

* The coupon is 2.45 pct p.a. and the first tranche amounts to 700,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($83.95 million)

* Has also issued a new floating rate note ISIN NO0010766363 with term from June 2, 2016 to June 2, 2021

* Coupon is NIBOR 3M +1.05 pct p.a. and first tranche amounts to 1,000,000,000 crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3386 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)