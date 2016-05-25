May 25 Great Portland Estates Plc :

* Jonathan Nicholls will retire from board at 2016 annual general meeting on 7 July 2016 to become chairman of Shaftesbury Plc in Autumn 2016

* Charles Philipps will serve as acting senior independent director and acting chairman of audit committee from 7 July 2016

* Search for Nicholls replacement is underway