May 25 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* Announces its conditional acceptance of notes tendered pursuant to the tender offer to all holders of the company's outstanding SEK & EUR notes

* Announces extension of tender deadline to 17:00 CET on May 31, 2016

* Intends to accept in full any and all notes validly tendered in respect of tender offer by tender deadline at 17:00 on May 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon:

