BRIEF-Temasek, others plan to sell stake in Indonesian retailer - WSJ
May 25 Plyus Bank OJSC :
* FY 2015 net interest income of 1.01 billion roubles ($15.34 million) versus 1.26 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net loss of 234.3 million roubles versus profit of 18.4 million roubles year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income of 1.08 billion roubles versus 382.1 million roubles year ago Source text: bit.ly/1XUc2tn
Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.8400 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Board recommends stock dividend of 7 percent and cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2jFBQIP) Further company coverage: