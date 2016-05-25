May 25 Admiral Boats SA :

* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 3.3 million zlotys and FY 2020 EBITDA of 8.9 million zlotys ($2.24 million) under its recovery plan and results forecast

* Sees FY 2020 revenue from sale of boats and steel structures at 44.4 million zlotys

* Under its recovery plan to issue shares worth 5 million zlotys

* Plans to develop second line of business focused on steel structures production