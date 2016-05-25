UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Admiral Boats SA :
* Sees FY 2016 EBITDA of 3.3 million zlotys and FY 2020 EBITDA of 8.9 million zlotys ($2.24 million) under its recovery plan and results forecast
* Sees FY 2020 revenue from sale of boats and steel structures at 44.4 million zlotys
* Under its recovery plan to issue shares worth 5 million zlotys
* Plans to develop second line of business focused on steel structures production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9660 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources