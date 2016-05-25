May 25 Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap ASA :

* Q1 rental income 635 million Norwegian crowns ($76.20 million) versus 556 million crowns year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit 508 million crowns versus 636 million crowns year ago

* Q1 fair value adjustments in investment properties and interest rate derivatives 144 million crowns versus 291 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.3330 Norwegian crowns)