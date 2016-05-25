Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 25 Asknet AG :
* Q1 earnings before taxes (EBT) still negative at -0.49 million euros (previous year: -0.17 million euros )
* Forecast for 2016 confirmed
* Q1 gross profits slightly below previous year (2.32 million euros) at 2.22 million euros
* Q1 sales revenues declined by 6 percent to 15.77 million euros (previous year: 16.74 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)