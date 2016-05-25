May 25 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc

* On May 19, co's unit, LIT-Acquisitions, L.L.C. executed and delivered to each other agreement of purchase and sale

* LIT-Acquisitions, L.L.C. to pay unit $27.3 million in cash for property in California - SEC filing

* Expects that it will record in Q2 of fiscal 2016 a gain on sale of about $25.7 million