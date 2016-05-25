BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 bln- source
* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source
May 25 Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores Inc
* On May 19, co's unit, LIT-Acquisitions, L.L.C. executed and delivered to each other agreement of purchase and sale
* LIT-Acquisitions, L.L.C. to pay unit $27.3 million in cash for property in California - SEC filing
* Expects that it will record in Q2 of fiscal 2016 a gain on sale of about $25.7 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1WSBkco )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reckitt Benckiser in talks to buy Mead Johnson in deal that could be worth more than $15 billion- source
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
Feb 1 British sporting goods company Sports Direct International Plc is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.