May 25 Madison Square Garden Co :
* Unit entered into an agreement with a subsidiary of Las
Vegas Sands Corp
* MSG will develop, construct venue with capacity of at
least 16,000 seats on parcel of land in Las Vegas, Nevada owned
by Sands
* If certain return objectives are achieved, Las Vegas Sands
will receive 25% of after-tax cash flow in excess of objectives
* MSG will lease the venue under a 50 year lease agreement
* Madison Square Garden says sands will provide co with $75
million to help fund construction costs of project
Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Tz6UFM)
