May 25 Tiffany & Co :

* Recorded impairment charges totaling $37.9 million during fiscal year ended January 31, 2016 related to loan with Koidu Limited - SEC filing

* Intends to continue talks with Koidu, certain of Koidu's stakeholders as part of management's ongoing evaluation of collectability of loan

* As of April 30, 2016, company had a $43.8 million loan receivable under a financing arrangement with Koidu Limited

* Management has not recorded any impairment charges on such loans in three months ended April 30, 2016 and 2015

* Management evaluates financing arrangements for potential impairment by reviewing parties' financial statements along with projections and unit

* During three months ended April 30, 2016, Koidu, unit of BSG Resources Ltd, did not make any payments due to the company under the loan