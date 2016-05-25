May 25 Rhoen Klinikum AG

* Shareholder b. Braun says holding in rhön-klinikum is assumed as a long-term strategic investment

* Notifying persons have not completed yet their considerations to obtain further voting rights within the next twelve months

* Notifying persons do not intend to change the capital structure of Rhoen-Klinikum