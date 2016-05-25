May 25 Baker Hughes Inc :
* Baker Hughes announces tender offers for certain
outstanding debt securities
* Has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $1
billion combined aggregate principal amount
* Tender offer includes its or its unit's 6.000% senior
notes due 2018, 7.500% senior notes due 2018, 3.200% senior
notes due 2021
* Tender offer also includes its or its unit's 8.550%
debentures due 2024, 6.875% notes due 2029 and 5.125% senior
notes due 2040
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)