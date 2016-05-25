BRIEF-Parexel International reports Q2 GAAP earnings $0.41/shr
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results
May 25 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc :
* On May 19, amended its revolving credit, term loan and security agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment increases revolving credit facility by $20 million to $120 million, with corresponding changes to certain thresholds
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.