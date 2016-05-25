BRIEF-Berjaya Corporation Bhd says completed disposal of entire 39.09% stake in Taiga Building Products
* Disposal of the entire 39.09% stake in taiga building products limited
May 25 Norway Royal Salmon Asa
* Says Haalogaland Lagmannsrett passed a sentence on May 25 in the criminal case against Nord Senja Laks AS
* Nord senja laks as is sentenced to pay a fine of NOK 5 million ($600,168)
* Nord senja laks as is not sentenced to loss of rights. Consequently, verdict has no effect on licenses held by nord senja laks as and future operations
* Nord senja laks as is a wholly-owned subsidiary of norway royal salmon
* Verdict is same as senja district court passed regarding items which were appealed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3310 Norwegian crowns)
* Disposal of the entire 39.09% stake in taiga building products limited
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
HONG KONG, Feb 2 Hong Kong stocks fell on Thursday as investors continued to lock in gains after the Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat view of the U.S. economy but gave no hints of the timing of its next rate move.