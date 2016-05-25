BRIEF-Interojo issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 90.6 billion won and operating profit of 27.2 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Latvijas Juras Medicinas Centrs AS :
* Starts construction of new generation radiology department by investing 1.1 million euros ($1.23 million)
* Plans to invest additional funds the comming years on the new department
* Creates radiopharmaceutical production facility in collaboration with Kodolmedicinas Klinika LTD
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product