Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
May 25 Sanofi
* Sanofi says seeking shareholder support for removal of board as of time removal proposal becomes effective and election of nominees
* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take actions including 8 directors elected by board before proposal effectiveness is removed
* Sending consent statement to medivation shareholders to put in place board that co believes will evaluate options, including offer to buy medivation
* Sanofi says if nominees are elected to medivation's board, intend to continue to pursue acquisition proposal
* Soliciting consents from medivation shareholders to take actions including its 8 nominees be elected to serve as director of the company
* Sanofi will pay all costs of the solicitation and will not seek reimbursement of those costs from medivation
* Sanofi is asking medivation shareholders to consent to : bylaw restoration proposal, board vacancy proposal,removal proposal,election proposal
* Sanofi's nominees for medivation board include michael campbell, barbara deptula, wendy lane, ronald rolfe, steven shulman, charles slacik
* Sanofi's nominees for medivation board also include james tyree and david wilson Source text - 1.usa.gov/247iP2x Further company coverage:
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."