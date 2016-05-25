May 25 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Unit, teva pharmaceuticals usa, inc. Entered into settlement agreement to resolve patent litigation relating to Folotyn

* Teva will be permitted to market generic version of folotyn in u.s. On december 1, 2022 or earlier under certain terms

* Details of settlement are confidential, and parties will submit agreement to federal trade commission and doj

* Parties will request that court enter an order, in which it will dismiss company's litigation against teva