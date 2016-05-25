UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 25 Rainbow Tours SA :
* April 2016 tourist events organization revenue 38.1 million zlotys ($9.6 million), up 17.2 percent year on year
* April 2016 total revenue at 46.1 million zlotys, up 3.8 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9653 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources