May 25 Quantum Foods Holdings :

* Group revenue for six months ended March 31 increased by 7.9 pct to 1.8 billion rand.

* Remainder of 2016 financial year is expected to be characterised by continuing high raw material costs

* Headline earnings per share for 6 months to March 31 at 14.8 cents versus 26.3 cents year ago

* No dividend has been declared for six months ended 31 march 2016