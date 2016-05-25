BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 25 Axactor publ AB :
* Has retained Carnegie and DNB Markets to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares directed towards Norwegian and international investors
* In private placement, company is offering between 171 million and 220 million new shares, representing between 24 pct and 31 pct of currently outstanding capital
* Minimum subscription in private placement has been set to number of new shares that equals an aggregate subscription price of at least NOK equivalent of 100,000 euros ($111,390)
* Net proceeds from private placement will be used for acquisitions of non-performing loan portfolios and collection platforms, as well as general corporate purposes
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago