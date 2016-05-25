UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 25 Markit In Letter To Employees
* In past few weeks, received all the regulatory approvals required for merger with IHS to be completed - Sec filing Source (bit.ly/1Xxm03h) Further company coverage:
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.