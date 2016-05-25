BRIEF-I-Sens issues FY 2017 revenue outlook
* Sees sales revenue of 165 billion won and operating profit of 30.3 billion won for FY 2017
May 25 Mauna Kea Technologies SAS :
* Mauna Kea Technologies receives U.S. FDA clearance for its near-infrared surgical miniprobes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signed contract with Wockhardt Bio AG, Switzerland, for a blood pressure lowering generic drug product
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 1 The largest U.S. physician group urged President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday to protect international doctors and seriously ill patients from an executive order that suspends travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.