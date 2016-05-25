BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 Enernoc Inc:
* Board approved restructuring plan that includes holding its utility customer engagement business for sale
* On may 25, 2016, co began notifying employees of plan to reduce north american workforce by about 5%, consisting of employees supporting uce business
* Company expects the restructuring to be substantially completed in the second quarter of fiscal 2016
* Says Company Estimates That It Will Incur A Total Of $9 Mln To $14 Mln In Pre Tax charges in connection with planned action - Sec Filing
* Also estimates will incur pre-tax non-cash charges of $5 million to $10 million primarily related to the impairment of intangible,long-lived assets
* Says company expects to recognize most of pre-tax charges during Q2 of fiscal 2016
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent