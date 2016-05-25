BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 (Reuters) -
* J Crew Group Inc Q1 revenue fell 3 percent to $567.5 million
* J Crew Group Inc says Q1 net loss was $8.0 million compared to $462.4 million in Q1 last year
* J Crew Group Inc qtrly comparable sales decreased 8% following a decrease of 10% in the first quarter last year Source text - 1.usa.gov/1TzG6uj (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: