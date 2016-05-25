May 25 Alaska Air Group
* Alaska Air Group CFO Brandon Pedersen says happy to work
with DOJ and answer any questions regarding merger with Virgin
America-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf
* Alaska Air Group CFO says will be able to use Virgin
America's net operating losses (NOLs) over period of 3 to 4
years-Wolfe Research Transportation Conf
* Alaska Air Group CFO says, post merger with Virgin, goal
is to have a single operating certificate by Jan 2018-Wolfe
Research Transportation Conf
* Alaska Air Group CFO says hopeful of a joint collective
bargaining agreement with Virgin pilots before Jan 2018-Wolfe
Research Transportation Conf
